Draw! WSG Tirol battles for a point against SV Ried

Ried deservedly take the lead

Riedinitially had much more of the game at the Tivoli Stadium. The Watteners were busy in defense and were unable to make any impact in attack. The visitors had three corner kicks in the first ten minutes, and Michael Sollbauer almost scored early on from one of them. Alexander Eckmayr, who was called up to replace Adam Stejskal, who was injured in the eye, was really tested for the first time (6th minute). His workday was going to be an intense one. In the 22nd minute, the moment finally arrived. After a long throw-in, Van Wyk took the ball well at the edge of the penalty area and finished calmly into the far corner.