Bitter! Stadlober’s bronze hunt remains unrewarded

After the withdrawal of Swedish favorite Frida Karlsson and her compatriot Jonna Sundling, Stadlober's chances had increased. She had won the first ÖOC medal at the 2022 Beijing Games with a bronze in the skiathlon, and now she was going for the last one in Milan/Cortina. And already at kilometer four, the 33-year-old broke away with Andersson, Weng, and American Jessie Diggins. However, at the start of the third of seven laps, Andersson and Weng broke away from this small leading group, and Diggins fell behind. From then on, Stadlober skied alone in third place.