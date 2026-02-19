Alarm over woman’s body found in a lonely field

The traditional "Musi-Gschnas" in Haidershofen in the district of Amstetten had been a fun and lively affair. The sounds of the "Haiho" music association encouraged lively dancing. Sometime after midnight – Ash Wednesday had already begun – one of the visitors set off for home. "It would have been three to four kilometers to her house, where she lived alone with her mother," said investigators, who were initially alerted to a "suspicious death" by local police.