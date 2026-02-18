Inter embarrassed at Bodö ++ Leverkusen wins!

Bodø/Glimt with an almost entirely Norwegian lineup

Inter, who had won eleven of their last 13 competitive games, did not perform badly and were also unlucky with two shots hitting the woodwork. Pio Esposito's goal to make it 1-1 (30') was well deserved at that point. In the second leg, Glimt, which fields an almost entirely Norwegian team and will not start the championship again until March, defended a two-goal lead in Milan. At the end of January, the Norwegians had won 2-1 at Atletico Madrid.