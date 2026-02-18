1-3 against Sparta Prague
Austria misses out on European Cup semi-final!
Vienna's Austria has missed out on the historic first European Cup semi-final for an Austrian women's soccer team!
The Viennese women were defeated 1-3 by Sparta Prague on Wednesday in the quarterfinal second leg of the Women's Europa Cup at home after extra time. The score was 1-1 after regular time. The first leg between the Austrian and Czech runners-up ended in a 0-0 draw.
Austria played a more open game in front of 1,882 spectators than they had done a week ago in Prague, where they had been mainly preoccupied with defensive tasks. The best chance for the Czech league leaders, coached by Salzburg's Michael Steiner, before the break was a shot from Hallie Bergford, which was saved by ÖFB goalkeeper Jasmin Pal (30'). At the other end, Lena Triendl failed to control the ball properly in a promising counter-attacking situation (45').
The Austria defense, led by captain Carina Wenninger, held firm for a long time. However, after a throw-in, coach Stefan Kenesei's team failed to clear the ball. Antonie Starova scored with a shot from the edge of the penalty area that was blocked from Pal's view (70'). The home team, who are top of the Bundesliga table, struck back two minutes later: after a corner from Modesta Uka, Katharina Schiechtl confused the Sparta defense at the near post. The ball reached Lotta Cordes, who scored from close range (72').
Sparta double strike in extra time
Twenty seconds into extra time, Pal misjudged a shot from Michaela Khyrova, but was lucky: the ball bounced off both posts and back into play. Six minutes later, the hammer blow came. After a Khyrova corner, Bergford beat Virginia Kirchberger and headed in (97'). Khyrova sealed the deal before the end of extra time after winning the ball against Wenninger and Cordes (105').
This marks the end of the Austrian women's first European Cup season, who are aiming for the double in domestic competition. After being knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers by Paris FC, the Violets prevailed against Slavia Prague and RSC Anderlecht in the Women's Europa Cup. Sparta will face Hammarby in the semifinals of the newly created competition, the second highest in Europe after the Champions League. Eintracht Frankfurt will also face a team from Sweden in BK Häcken.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.