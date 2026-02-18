Austria misses out on European Cup semi-final!

This marks the end of the Austrian women's first European Cup season, who are aiming for the double in domestic competition. After being knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers by Paris FC, the Violets prevailed against Slavia Prague and RSC Anderlecht in the Women's Europa Cup. Sparta will face Hammarby in the semifinals of the newly created competition, the second highest in Europe after the Champions League. Eintracht Frankfurt will also face a team from Sweden in BK Häcken.