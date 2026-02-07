Continue fighting for life
After torture: Victim still unable to speak
The brutal case of violence in Vienna's Landstraße district remains a mystery—and is likely to do so for a long time. The 26-year-old woman, who was found seriously injured in her apartment on Thursday, is still unable to be questioned. According to the police, she will not be able to testify "for a long time" due to her critical condition.
This means that the key witness testimony will not be available for the time being. According to the Vienna Health Association, the young woman remains in a life-threatening condition. She is in intensive care, severely scarred by massive violence.
Found seriously injured in apartment
It is known that the woman was only discovered after her mother reported her missing in Lower Austria. When emergency services opened the apartment, they were met with a shocking scene: the 26-year-old was lying in the apartment, dehydrated, neglected, and seriously injured, barely responsive.
At the hospital, doctors found clear evidence of severe abuse. A sexual offense has not been ruled out. The police assume that the woman "had been lying in the apartment for several days," as spokesman Markus Dittrich explained.
Get help!
The Vienna police are the point of contact for people who witness violence or are themselves victims of violence. The police emergency number 133 is available at all times. The crime prevention department of the Vienna State Criminal Investigation Office also offers personal consultations on the hotline 0800 216346.
Other points of contact:
- Women's helpline: 0800 222 555
- Vienna Intervention Center/Violence Protection Center: 0800 700 217
- Victim emergency number: 0800 112 112
- Emergency number for the Association of Vienna Women's Shelters: 05 77 22
While the victim's life remains in danger, the Vienna State Criminal Investigation Office is working flat out. The woman's environment is currently being thoroughly investigated.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
