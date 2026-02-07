LIVE: Let’s go! Who will win gold in the downhill?

Olympic downhill
The alpine skiing competitions at the Olympic Games in Italy begin with the supreme discipline. The men kick things off today in Bormio, where Austria's quartet led by Vincent Kriechmayr will be looking to shine on the famous Stelvio downhill course. The Swiss and Italians led by world champion Franjo von Allmen, World Cup dominator Marco Odermatt, Kitzbühel winner Giovanni Franzoni, and "King of Bormio" Dominik Paris are considered the top favorites.
There had been much speculation in the run-up to the event as to whether the notorious "Pista Stelvio" would be more forgiving than usual in the World Cup at the end of December. "The Stelvio is still difficult. Anyone who thought it would be easier in February was slightly mistaken. It's still unsettled, no sun is forecast for Saturday, it's going to be a tough one," Kriechmayr announced.
Since the retirement of Matthias Mayer, the last Austrian Olympic champion in the prestigious alpine competition (2014), the red-white-red performance in the downhill stands and falls with Kriechmayr's results. On good days, the 34-year-old still knows how to shoulder this burden. Silver in the 2025 World Championship downhill is proof of this, as is second place in Wengen, the only podium finish for an Austrian in the current downhill season.
Racing on behalf of the Republic
Because things went disappointingly in Kitzbühel, Kriechmayr skipped the dress rehearsal in Crans-Montana and put in extra training sessions instead. "I made good use of the time. We'll see if it pays off." The man from the Mühlviertel region has won pretty much everything there is to win – except for Olympic gold. When asked whether his career would be incomplete without such a medal, Kriechmayr sidestepped the question before the start of his third Games. He said he had not won many other races either.
Kriechmayr prefers to serve Austria. "It is a great privilege to be able to represent my own nation under the five rings. I will do my best to prove myself worthy." The 2021 downhill world champion in Cortina d'Ampezzo believes he knows the key sections of the Stelvio: "It's very important to be fully focused until the traverse. You can always make up a lot of time on the San Pietro jump, even though you can't see it. And then it's a question of who has more energy left and can squeeze everything out at the bottom," said Kriechmayr.
Paris, the host
No one knows the recipe for victory on this downhill better than Paris. With six downhill victories, he is the undisputed host in Bormio. In his living room, "little can surprise him," said the veteran from South Tyrol in good spirits. "Let's see if it stays my house." He is still missing an Olympic medal ahead of his fifth Games. He recently finished second in Crans-Montana, despite struggling with pain in his ankle since November. "When I take a few knocks in my ski boots, it hurts a bit," said Paris, whose handicap is particularly noticeable when he is on foot.
There is no doubt that this downhill run is worthy of the Olympics. For Paris, the Stelvio is the ultimate in downhill skiing. "Kitzbühel has its passages, but Bormio has other passages. The Stelvio is exhausting and mentally the most difficult downhill run. They've made the Streif a lot less challenging in recent years; it used to be more brutal." Kriechmayr is quoted by the Reuters news agency as saying: "It's a battle from start to finish. It's not like Wengen or Kitzbühel, where you can relax a little in between."
Odermatt would "prefer" downhill gold
The Swiss have recently swept the important downhill titles and most of the season's races. Beat Feuz, the 2022 Olympic champion, will no longer be at the start, but world champion Von Allmen and World Cup dominator Odermatt will be. Odermatt is still missing a speed medal at the Olympics. "Sure, I already have the gold medal in giant slalom, so of course I would prefer to take the downhill because it's still simply the supreme discipline."
The other Austrians can really only surprise on the 3,442 m long course. Daniel Hemetsberger is competing despite his fall in the second training run. "It will hurt a little, but it's holding up," said the Upper Austrian, referring to his swollen eye and pain in his right ankle and knee. Stefan Babinsky is far from the performances he regularly shows in the super-G in the downhill. "I want to stay focused, do my homework, and deliver my performance. Then a lot is possible." Raphael Haaser has yet to achieve a top ten result in the downhill. "There are certainly downhills that suit me less," said the technically skilled Tyrolean.
