LIVE: Let’s go! Who will win gold in the downhill?

The other Austrians can really only surprise on the 3,442 m long course. Daniel Hemetsberger is competing despite his fall in the second training run. "It will hurt a little, but it's holding up," said the Upper Austrian, referring to his swollen eye and pain in his right ankle and knee. Stefan Babinsky is far from the performances he regularly shows in the super-G in the downhill. "I want to stay focused, do my homework, and deliver my performance. Then a lot is possible." Raphael Haaser has yet to achieve a top ten result in the downhill. "There are certainly downhills that suit me less," said the technically skilled Tyrolean.