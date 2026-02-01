Prevc wins in Willingen, ÖSV Eagles left behind

Austrians not in the top ten

In the absence of Olympic starters Jan Hörl and Stephan Embacher, the Austrians were unable to compete for the top places on the Mühlenkopf ski jump. Tschofenig was the best, finishing twelfth, but he was dissatisfied. "Unfortunately, something is still not quite right with the jumps. That was unfortunately a step backwards," explained last winter's overall World Cup winner in an interview with ORF. Manuel Fettner, Jonas Schuster, and Maximilian Ortner followed in 14th, 15th, and 17th place.