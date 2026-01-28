After acquittal: Lugner’s threatener committed new crimes

The Vienna public prosecutor's office cites the following attacks: On October 3, the man allegedly knocked a passerby who had pointed something out to him to the ground and then struck the victim on the back of the head with a wooden slat. According to the indictment, two weeks later, further attacks on random victims followed, this time at the Zieglergasse subway station in the 7th district. The attacker allegedly stabbed a passerby in the left thigh with a kitchen knife with an eight-centimeter blade. On the same day, according to the public prosecutor's office, he pushed a woman standing on the escalator in the head, causing her to fall backwards onto the escalator.