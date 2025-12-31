Concern for safety
Cancellation! State capital experiences fireworks disaster
This anniversary was probably imagined quite differently in Lower Austria. In St. Pölten, a large fireworks display was planned to mark the "40th anniversary of the provincial capital". But then everything turned out differently ...
City Marketing announced the cancellation of the big pyro show on Wednesday afternoon: "The planned fireworks display as part of the city's New Year's Eve celebrations to mark '40 years of the provincial capital of St. Pölten' unfortunately had to be canceled for safety reasons due to the weather forecast." The safety of everyone involved has top priority.
Strong westerly winds forecast in the east
"A controlled launch of the fireworks cannot be guaranteed in the expected weather conditions." Obviously, the forecast westerly wind is putting a spanner in the works for pyro fans.
The Severe Weather Warning Center (UWZ) has also issued an advance warning for the St. Pölten area. Caution is therefore also advised for private firework enthusiasts. "The wind is continuing to pick up and is blowing gale-force from the west in the north and east at times," warn the UWZ meteorologists. Here is our weather overview for the whole of Austria.
"We thank you for your understanding and wish you a happy new year 2026," says a Facebook post from the city marketing department. The rest of the program would take place as planned. "Even without fireworks, it will be colorful, atmospheric and full of highlights - look forward to a great program, great atmosphere and many beautiful moments at the turn of the year."
Projections and other light shows would still provide a visual spectacle. DJ GiGi would also heat things up musically. For pyro fans, this is probably only a very small consolation ...
