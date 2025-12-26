ÖSV eagles in crisis? “Maybe it’s just a calculation!”

The suit scandal in the Norwegian team shook the sport of ski jumping at the end of last season. Since then, the Norwegians have been vehemently calling for the issue to finally be put to rest and you get the impression that it is fading into the background again. You have often made critical comments on the subject. Do you believe that the scandal has caused lasting damage to the sport's image?

I'm also trying to make up for the damage to my image by not really wanting to comment on the topic anymore. What I said still stands. It still annoys me that the players simply act as if nothing has happened. That's not going to change. I've come to terms with that now. And accordingly, I have to find a way to avoid it. The FIS has scheduled a penalty, but it was held in the summer. That makes no sense to me. But when I look at the athletes who were involved in the scandal, they occasionally make a good jump, but are not where they were last season in the results list. That's ok, I've found a bit of peace with that. But I don't want to give this topic too much space at the start of the tour, because in the end the tour is far too important for me.