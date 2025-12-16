Trouble at the station
Stranded: “No mercy for rail commuters”
New timetable and new annoyance for many ÖBB guests in the Waldviertel. Many commuters are said to have been "stranded" there because the branch line did not wait for the Franz-Josefs-Bahn trains. ÖBB regrets this, but does not see the problems in rationalized dispatchers.
The "Krone" received angry reports from commuters on Tuesday: on the very first working day of the new timetable change, there were many lost connections for commuters in the direction of Horn. "The station was rebuilt at a cost of 53 million euros and now the connecting trains to Horn are running away right under your nose," said one annoyed passenger.
"No mercy for commuters to Horn"
"Until October, the dispatcher still looked after the commuters to Horn and the trains always waited. Now the dispatcher in Vienna apparently has no mercy for commuters who want to travel to Horn. If the Franz-Josefs-Bahn is late, the connecting train is simply gone!" reports another frustrated passenger.
Since the rationalization of dispatchers, they are no longer located locally at the stations, but only centrally in Vienna. Passengers who travel several times a week by train on the Horn - Vienna route and back are dependent on the connection in Sigmundsherberg.
Dispatcher rationalized away
The "Krone" has already received several angry individual reports from ÖBB passengers with a wide variety of annoyances, all of whom blame the elimination of dispatchers along the Franz-Josefs-Bahn. Because the savings would once again be at the expense of passengers. The result: connecting trains would simply drive away.
Also a major structural obstacle
According to the mayor of Sigmundsherberg, Franz Göd, structural obstacles that make it possible to change platforms quickly are also responsible for missed connections. "We have often complained about this, but so far we have not been listened to sufficiently." Trains are no longer prioritized on platform 1 - as even announced - and often do not run at all. "Elderly, infirm people or mothers with baby carriages have to use the temporary crossing with partly icy railings, some of whom can't manage without an accompanying person," says Göd, who is hoping for the announced completion of the elevators by March. According to the mayor, platform 1 was also primarily used at the time and not the other platforms, which are much more difficult to reach. With the new timetable, however, this is no longer the case.
ÖBB apologizes
They are aware of the problem that occurred in Sigmundsherberg and are in the process of making improvements. "By making minor adjustments to allow us to wait in the event of minor delays. In the event of major deviations from the timetable, it is not possible to keep connecting trains waiting, as the complex timetable structure would be destroyed," emphasizes ÖBB spokesman Christopher Seif. The company regrets the inconvenience caused.
"The feedback from our passengers is a key input for us to solve existing problems," continues the ÖBB spokesperson. In addition to the priority of safe rail traffic, the clear aim is to guarantee a stable timetable with reliable transfer options.
No connection with rationalized dispatchers
However, this has nothing to do with the local situation of train dispatchers. "Modern operations control centers monitor and control rail operations on large parts of the ÖBB network and take over train traffic control, dispatching - i.e. rerouting, prioritizing and disruption management as well as customer information," says Seif. Communication, emergency management and shunting coordination are also centralized.
"In general, it should be noted that remote control operation brings more safety, greater efficiency, better quality for passengers and a more modern, fail-safe infrastructure," says the ÖBB spokesperson, finding arguments for the changes on the Franz Josef Railway.
