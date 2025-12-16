Stranded: “No mercy for rail commuters”

Also a major structural obstacle

According to the mayor of Sigmundsherberg, Franz Göd, structural obstacles that make it possible to change platforms quickly are also responsible for missed connections. "We have often complained about this, but so far we have not been listened to sufficiently." Trains are no longer prioritized on platform 1 - as even announced - and often do not run at all. "Elderly, infirm people or mothers with baby carriages have to use the temporary crossing with partly icy railings, some of whom can't manage without an accompanying person," says Göd, who is hoping for the announced completion of the elevators by March. According to the mayor, platform 1 was also primarily used at the time and not the other platforms, which are much more difficult to reach. With the new timetable, however, this is no longer the case.