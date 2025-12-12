Dad and mom fight cancer too

Campaign in the home community

All hopes are pinned on a suitable stem cell donor for the kindergarten teacher, who has been there for others all her life. Now she is dependent on the help of strangers. A typing campaign will take place on 14 January from 5 to 8 pm in the event hall in Eggelsberg. If you don't want to wait that long to show your support, you can also order a typing kit for home delivery easily and free of charge online(www.gebenfuerleben.at).