Two strokes of fate
Dad and mom fight cancer too
Fate struck twice in the space of just a few weeks for a family from the Innviertel region. First, dad Rupert received the shock diagnosis of cancer, and now his wife Nina has also fallen seriously ill. A suitable stem cell donor is now being sought for the 42-year-old.
Fate has struck particularly mercilessly at the K. family from Eggelsberg. First, dad Rupert (49) received the shock diagnosis of throat cancer - other organs have also been affected. The 49-year-old is currently being treated as an inpatient in hospital. He has to undergo chemotherapy and radiotherapy.
Married for 22 years
His wife Nina is his "rock in the surf", on whom he can always rely. The 42-year-old cares for her family with endless devotion, provides support wherever she can and is the heart and soul of the house. They have been married for 22 years now and have two grown-up sons (18 and 21 years old).
Sons are now home alone
But after the shock for Rupert, the family received the next piece of bad news on November 21: the dedicated kindergarten teacher received the devastating diagnosis of acute myeloid leukemia. "It was actually an accidental finding. Nina had extreme pain in her legs and went to the doctor about it," explains Rupert in an interview with the Krone.
Now not only he is fighting for his life in hospital, but also his beloved Nina. "We see each other very, very rarely at the moment. Nina is undergoing very extensive treatment with special safety precautions. Of course, it's also a difficult situation for our sons, who are now home alone," says the dad.
Campaign in the home community
All hopes are pinned on a suitable stem cell donor for the kindergarten teacher, who has been there for others all her life. Now she is dependent on the help of strangers. A typing campaign will take place on 14 January from 5 to 8 pm in the event hall in Eggelsberg. If you don't want to wait that long to show your support, you can also order a typing kit for home delivery easily and free of charge online(www.gebenfuerleben.at).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
