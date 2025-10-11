Kickl thanks “dear Jörg” and fuels rumors

Rumors of a move to Carinthia

Kickl has already commemorated and thanked "dear Jörg" several times on the anniversary of Haider's death. This year, however, this is particularly noteworthy. Because there are rumors that the FPÖ leader could follow in the footsteps of his predecessor and switch to Carinthian state politics. This is because the three-party coalition at federal level could be more stable than expected, while in Carinthia the FPÖ has a greater chance of governing after the departure of SPÖ provincial leader Peter Kaiser. Kickl could therefore try to swap the opposition bench in the federal government for the government bench in the state.