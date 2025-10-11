On the anniversary of Haider's death
Kickl thanks “dear Jörg” and fuels rumors
Jörg Haider died 17 years ago today in a traffic accident in Carinthia. On the anniversary of his death, FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl honored him with emotional words on his Facebook page. The post is remarkable in many respects - and could fuel speculation about Kickl's political future.
Haider, himself once leader of the FPÖ, later chairman of the BZÖ, which he founded, and Carinthia's governor until his death, is praised by Kickl as a man with "courage, vision and passion". As a politician, he had recognized grievances that others had concealed. Haider's legacy lives on in all those "who have the courage to fight against an unjust system, who do not give in and who put Austria first", wrote Kickl.
Speechwriter for Haider
Kickl joined the FPÖ under Haider in 1995, rose through the ranks of the Freedom Party Academy and became a speechwriter for the then party leader. Kickl penned several of Haider's sayings, which caused an outraged response. When Jörg Haider and the BZÖ split from the Freedom Party in 2005, they parted ways. Kickl then became one of Haider's fiercest critics and mocked his BZÖ as a "bunch of oranges" in his broadcasts.
When Haider died unexpectedly in a car accident on October 11, 2008 at the age of 58, Herbert Kickl, then Secretary General of the FPÖ, expressed his "deep personal shock" and expressed his respect and gratitude "despite numerous political differences". Kickl attended the funeral of the Carinthian governor, as did the FPÖ leader at the time, Heinz-Christian Strache.
Rumors of a move to Carinthia
Kickl has already commemorated and thanked "dear Jörg" several times on the anniversary of Haider's death. This year, however, this is particularly noteworthy. Because there are rumors that the FPÖ leader could follow in the footsteps of his predecessor and switch to Carinthian state politics. This is because the three-party coalition at federal level could be more stable than expected, while in Carinthia the FPÖ has a greater chance of governing after the departure of SPÖ provincial leader Peter Kaiser. Kickl could therefore try to swap the opposition bench in the federal government for the government bench in the state.
The FPÖ is currently ruling out such a change. The fact that Kickl thanked Haider for his "role model" and "inspiration" in his post does not silence such rumors.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.