Air hundred becomes a major topic in the state parliament

An urgent question from the collected opposition also concerns Kornhäusl in his role as cultural advisor. They want to "unequivocally call on Kornhäusl to ensure an adequate cultural budget, to stop the drastic cuts immediately and to appoint knowledgeable and independent experts to the cultural board of trustees", they said in advance. The new FPÖ-ÖVP provincial government had dismissed the board of trustees. A demonstration by the Offensive gegen Rechts in Graz on this topic will take place on Saturday.