End of IG-L

Air hundred becomes a major topic in the state parliament

Nachrichten
18.03.2025 09:32

The Styrian state parliament meets for a session on Tuesday. The main focus will be on Karlheinz Kornhäusl, Styrian State Councillor for Culture and Health, who will be questioned about the cultural curatorship and the abolition of the Luft-Hunderter. 

0 Kommentare

In the current hour, the Styrian state parliament will discuss the abolition of the Air Hundred on the highways around Graz from 10 a.m. onwards. "Air Hundreds: Because the health of Styrians must come first!" is how the Greens put the issue on the agenda. State Health Councillor Karlheinz Kornhäusl (ÖVP) will be on hand to answer questions. "Anyone who ignores scientific findings is endangering human lives," says Sandra Krautwaschl, leader of the Green Party.

An urgent question from the collected opposition also concerns Kornhäusl in his role as cultural advisor. They want to "unequivocally call on Kornhäusl to ensure an adequate cultural budget, to stop the drastic cuts immediately and to appoint knowledgeable and independent experts to the cultural board of trustees", they said in advance. The new FPÖ-ÖVP provincial government had dismissed the board of trustees. A demonstration by the Offensive gegen Rechts in Graz on this topic will take place on Saturday.

The SPÖ is submitting an "urgent" petition to Governor Mario Kunasek, demanding that Styria's energy policy be secured.

Extradition of Deutschmann
Parliament also votes once again on lifting the immunity of FPÖ provincial parliament president Gerald Deutschmann. The public prosecutor's office in Klagenfurt is investigating him in a side thread of the FPÖ Graz financial affair. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Hannah Michaeler
Hannah Michaeler
