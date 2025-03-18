Military professionals who ensure law and order

From personal protection to investigative services

He and his team are responsible for operations in Tyrol and Vorarlberg. However, they are also deployed on command to projects throughout Austria and abroad. These range from security and public order services at major events such as "Airpower", the "Grand Tattoo" in Innsbruck or swearing-in ceremonies, to personal protection for national and international persons in the interests of the Austrian Armed Forces, to investigative and police duties in foreign missions.