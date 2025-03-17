Greenpeace reveals:
Plant-based yogurts are significantly more climate-friendly
According to a market check by Greenpeace, plant-based yogurts made from soy and oats are significantly more climate-friendly than those made from cow's milk. Almost every second plant-based yoghurt is organic, compared to less than 30 percent of cow's milk yoghurts, the NGO emphasized.
According to Greenpeace, plant-based yogurts score points when it comes to climate impact: Yogurts made from soy and oats only cause a third of the climate footprint from animal ingredients.
No reusable jars for plant-based yogurts
In this context, the NGO called for: "More reusable jars!" Only cow's milk yogurt is currently available in reusable jars. Billa and Spar took first place in the comparison of product ranges in the market check. "For our environment and the climate, yogurt made from soy or oats is a much better choice than yogurt made from cow's milk. Choosing organic products is the most sustainable decision. Unfortunately, however, plant-based yogurts are not available in environmentally friendly reusable jars," said Sebastian Theissing-Matei, agricultural expert at Greenpeace.
Over 50 percent of plant-based substitute products made from soy
Eating more plant-based foods is a contribution to climate protection - including natural yogurt. There is also a choice in the supermarkets: More than half of plant-based products are made from soy, around 20 percent each are made from oats and coconut, and the rest from almonds. Half of the oats and around a quarter of the soy come from Austrian agriculture and the rest mostly from the EU. In addition, the soybeans in all organically produced soy yogurts come exclusively from Austria.
No genetically modified soy in most yogurts made from cow's milk
Greenpeace pointed out on Monday that the best choice for humans, animals and the climate is organic food produced in an environmentally friendly way. Here, genetically modified soy is also not permitted in the feed trough. With one exception, the market check of conventionally produced yoghurts made from cow's milk confirmed that no genetically modified soy was used in the feed: Only the food company Danone was unable to provide confirmation of GMO-free feeding for its Activia yogurt.
Greenpeace saw room for improvement in the packaging, as yoghurts made from soy, oats and other ingredients are not available in refillable jars. Reusable jars and bottles can be refilled around 40 times. Unfortunately, the environmentally friendly reusable jars are currently only available in conventional Austrian supermarket chains for yoghurt made from cow's milk throughout Austria.
