Plant-based yogurts are significantly more climate-friendly

Over 50 percent of plant-based substitute products made from soy

Eating more plant-based foods is a contribution to climate protection - including natural yogurt. There is also a choice in the supermarkets: More than half of plant-based products are made from soy, around 20 percent each are made from oats and coconut, and the rest from almonds. Half of the oats and around a quarter of the soy come from Austrian agriculture and the rest mostly from the EU. In addition, the soybeans in all organically produced soy yogurts come exclusively from Austria.