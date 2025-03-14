Seriously ill woman kept 50 birds in room

"The lady was very helpful and lovingly kept the birds in their own room." Vet Marianne Wondrak has nothing bad to say about the previous owner of the latest additions to the Gut Aiderbichl sanctuary in Henndorf. But: "She is now seriously ill and simply could no longer look after her 50 animals." The authorities recently took all the zebra finches away from the woman - now they have found a new home at Gut Aiderbichl.