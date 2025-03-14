Now at Aiderbichl
Seriously ill woman kept 50 birds in room
Authorities took her zebra finches from a woman from Salzburg. After some confusion and a stopover at the zoo, the animals ended up at the Gut Aiderbichl sanctuary.
"The lady was very helpful and lovingly kept the birds in their own room." Vet Marianne Wondrak has nothing bad to say about the previous owner of the latest additions to the Gut Aiderbichl sanctuary in Henndorf. But: "She is now seriously ill and simply could no longer look after her 50 animals." The authorities recently took all the zebra finches away from the woman - now they have found a new home at Gut Aiderbichl.
The birds were previously housed at Salzburg Zoo. "That wasn't a permanent solution, we couldn't keep them," says zoo curator Lisa Sernow. Visitors did not get to see the finches. "They were immediately quarantined and flew around in an aviary," says Sernow.
After examinations, it quickly became clear that the birds were healthy, so the search for a new home for the 50 zebra finches began. "We heard about the case and were happy to take them in," says Aiderbichl vet Wondrak.
On Thursday, she and two keepers from the sanctuary collected the birds from the zoo. They were transported to Henndorf by car in transport boxes. At Gut Aiderbichl, the finches are placed in the large aviary - together with a number of budgerigars. Wondrak: "We don't want the finches to multiply any further. We will create nesting opportunities for them, but we will always collect the eggs."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.