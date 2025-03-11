Cheater innocent? Legend gets “gag reflex”

German Olympic champions Martin Schmitt and Sven Hannawald, who now work as TV experts, are united in their judgment. In an interview with "sport.de" and RTL/ntv, Hannawald expresses harsh criticism of the Norwegians Lindvik and Forfang. Referring to a post by Forfang, he said that he had to stop reading in the third sentence "because I had to go to the toilet because I was retching". "A jumper in one of the most sensitive sports doesn't realize that a suit feels stiffer?" he asked. "The people concerned are mocking the active jumpers somewhere. It's bullshit before the Lord!" criticized Hannawald.