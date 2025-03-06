Theater in Kobersdorf
Chamber actor Böck becomes the king of magic
"Tales from the Vienna Woods" will be served up at the 53rd Schloss-Spielen in Kobersdorf in July. Of course - as is only right, the boss plays the protagonist.
With an average total occupancy rate of 96 percent, the Kobersdorf Castle plays are among the most successful theater festivals in Austria. "They are a cultural flagship of Burgenland and a fixed point in the summer theater calendar," says Governor Hans Peter Doskozil. "For many years, this festival has combined artistic excellence with regional roots and attracts audiences from all over the country and beyond."
"Tales from the Vienna Woods" by Ödön von Horváth will be performed from July 1 to 27 under the direction of Michael Gampe. Erich Uiberlacker is responsible for the stage design.
Characters with great longing
"I am delighted that we are concluding a diverse series of plays by Austrian authors with a connection to Austria with Tales from the Vienna Woods," announces Artistic Director Wolfgang Böck. "After the stirring Bockerer, the fairytale-like Alpenkönig und Menschenfeind and a daring version of Diener zweier Herren, we are now presenting von Horváth's masterpiece, whose characters all carry a great longing within them."
First-class ensemble
Böck will take on the role of the Magician King in this touching petty bourgeois drama. Other roles will be played by Jo Bertl, Peter Faerber, Lukas Haas, Christoph Lukas Hagenauer, Nils Hausotte, Alexandra Hilverth, Johanna Mertinz, Reinhold G. Moritz, Alexander Strobele, Alexandra Maria Timmel, Tristan Witzel and Clara Wolfram
Impressive interest
"With this first-class ensemble, we can expect a production that will captivate, touch and make you think," says Doskozil. "The high capacity utilization shows, among other things, the inestimable value of culture for the identity of a region - both artistically and economically." This is underlined by impressive figures:
From 2004 to 2024 alone, 291,093 people wanted to experience the performances in Kobersdorf. This year, 14,000 visitors are expected for the 18 performances including dress rehearsals.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.