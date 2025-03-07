Vorteilswelt
Spring ahoy!

Please do not feed and keep dogs on a lead!

Nachrichten
07.03.2025 09:00

In nature, the mating season for animals has begun - that means the offspring are being born. People are now being asked to show a little empathy and thoughtfulness when it comes to wild and farm animals. 

In the morning it is still cool, but in the afternoon the thermometer climbs to a balmy 15 to 20 degrees.

Animals often welcome the warmer season with young. The breeding season for wild animals has begun. Little bunnies that don't run away when the big dog comes are just as likely to be found as partridge chicks or other animals. Deer fawns are also coming soon. So, dear dog owners: keep your four-legged friends on a lead and stay on the path with them so that nothing happens to the wild animals! 

This cute little hare is not normally one to cuddle. But this one was brought by a cat and is now being cared for at the wildlife rescue center in Oggau. (Bild: Wildtierhilfe Oggau)
This cute little hare is not normally one to cuddle. But this one was brought by a cat and is now being cared for at the wildlife rescue center in Oggau.
(Bild: Wildtierhilfe Oggau)

If the cat has brought a small hare, please take it away and bring it to the vet or a wildlife sanctuary. 

The food upstairs is certainly much better, this young rabbits seems to think. Well then: meal time! (Bild: Charlotte Titz)
The food upstairs is certainly much better, this young rabbits seems to think. Well then: meal time!
(Bild: Charlotte Titz)
The calves in the cattle sheds are already on their way. From May 1st, this calf will be allowed to graze in the Neusiedler See - Seewinkel National Park in Illmitz. (Bild: Charlotte Titz)
The calves in the cattle sheds are already on their way. From May 1st, this calf will be allowed to graze in the Neusiedler See - Seewinkel National Park in Illmitz.
(Bild: Charlotte Titz)

But the time of the offspring has also begun for farm animals. In Illmitz, for example, you can already find calves in Mario Fleischhacker's cattle barn and in Podersdorf am See there are Mangalitza pigs as well as a whole bunch of Zackel sheep lambs. You are also welcome to visit the old domestic animal breeds.

The "no feeding" sign is not meant to be malicious towards visitors, but really to protect the animals. Goats, sheep and the like often die after being fed the wrong food. (such as bread, whether moldy or not, pastries, etc.). (Bild: Charlotte Titz)
The "no feeding" sign is not meant to be malicious towards visitors, but really to protect the animals. Goats, sheep and the like often die after being fed the wrong food. (such as bread, whether moldy or not, pastries, etc.).
(Bild: Charlotte Titz)

 A major concern for all animal owners: Don't feed them! This often ends fatally because the animal dies of colic. You don't want that! So please: No matter how sweetly goats and co. beg: The farmer feeds his animals properly! You can trust that!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Charlotte Barbara Titz
Charlotte Barbara Titz
