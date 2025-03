Colorful “underwear” for sporty firefighters

Support out of gratitude

Wilhelmsburg bicycle expert Wolfgang Denk made a major contribution to the campaign. The entrepreneur sponsored a total of 60 jerseys with a total value of more than 5,000 euros, making the new "sports underwear" much more affordable for everyone. Denk's business is located in the St. Pölten district close to the Traisen river, but unlike many of his colleagues, he survived the floods well. "In this way, we want to show our gratitude to the emergency services, who did an extraordinary job throughout the country, especially during the disaster in September," explains Denk.