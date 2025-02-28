LUXURY TIMES FOUR
Living dreams that exceed all expectations!
In Velden am Wörthersee, an extraordinary residential project is setting new standards: the quartet offers state-of-the-art architecture, sustainable technology and facilities that make every day an experience. Four buildings, four exclusive living concepts - and all in a location that leaves nothing to be desired.
From 10.-Oktober-Straße, you are only a few minutes' walk from the lively town center: this is where shopping, gastronomy and cultural highlights come together to create a lively, urban flair. The excellent infrastructure with a wide range of leisure activities and links to major transport routes makes living here a luxury.
Modern elegance meets sustainable comfort
Light-flooded apartments with spacious balconies, terraces and private gardens offer space for individual living dreams. High-quality basic fittings, innovative technologies such as energy-efficient well water heat pumps and rentable e-charging stations are included in the Quartett's fittings!
The perfect home for everyone
Whether single, couple or family - with its flexible floor plans and different apartment sizes (from 42 to 138 square meters), the Quartett offers the ideal space to make your dream home a reality. Here, your home can be perfectly adapted to your needs.
Viewing made easy
Interested parties have the opportunity to see this residential gem for themselves on site. All details about viewings are available on the official website and by telephone on +43 463 444 03333 or by email at verkaufkaernten@riedergarten.at.
Lake, sun and pure joie de vivre
Private access to the lake and an exclusive bathhouse transform everyday life into lasting vacation enjoyment. Enjoy relaxing hours by the water and experience the incomparable charm of Lake Wörthersee - day after day!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.