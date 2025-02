Hartberg is fuming! “This is really not normal!”

Hartberg chairman Erich Korherr is actually a level-headed guy. Recently, however, the official's hat went up. In the eyes of TSV, the referees have played badly with the Styrians in the last three rounds. "It always seems to affect the same club - us in this case," said Korherr, wondering about the whistles and decisions after three recent draws (0-0 at Wattens, 1-1 against Klagenfurt, 0-0 at Altach).