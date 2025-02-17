For the Altachers
This victory was not yet a liberating blow
Altacher's victory in Linz on the last matchday caused many Rheindörfler to take a deep breath. Including coach Fabio Ingolitsch, who celebrated his first win with the Ländle club. Nevertheless, there is still a long way to go, the red lantern still hangs in Altach...
Altach's 3:1 win at BW Linz has done them good. That was clear from the statements after the game. "We were clearly the stronger team and finally got our reward for a good performance. I'm proud of my team's performance. We could have scored three goals in several games before that. The win takes us a step further morally," said coach Fabio Ingolitsch.
A side note: When Altach last scored three goals, the current coach didn't even know where Altach really were. That was on December 5, 2023 in the 3-0 win against Austria Lustenau.
The man of the match was undoubtedly new acquisition Florian Dietz, who scored Altach's first goal with a lightning-quick reaction after a faulty pass from Linz captain Maranda. And then also ideally served Estrada from the baseline, the defender only had to press in. "I found an intact team in Altach that has a lot of quality and showed that today. We were rewarded for our hard work," said match-winner Dietz, praising his team.
Koller corrected his mistake when equalizing with the action that forced Ronivaldo to score an own goal. "It's a relief when you get your first three-pointer after a very long time. We've been rewarded for the work we've been doing on the pitch for a long time," said the 22-year-old with satisfaction.
Midfield must deliver
The midfielders have not scored in 22 games. And fittingly, Altach have scored all 17 goals this season from inside the penalty area. In the last 21 games, the strikers have scored eleven goals, the defenders nine, and the midfield none. Now this axis must step up its game. Bähre and Fadinger last scored in the 29th round of the pre-season.
