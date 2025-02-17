This victory was not yet a liberating blow

The man of the match was undoubtedly new acquisition Florian Dietz, who scored Altach's first goal with a lightning-quick reaction after a faulty pass from Linz captain Maranda. And then also ideally served Estrada from the baseline, the defender only had to press in. "I found an intact team in Altach that has a lot of quality and showed that today. We were rewarded for our hard work," said match-winner Dietz, praising his team.