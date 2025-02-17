In Unterwart
Coronation: Long live the new royal couple!
At the 32nd traditional "Romano Mulantintschago" in Unterwart, Lucy and Elias Horvath were crowned the Roma kings of the year 2025.
The HANGO Roma association was once again given the honorable task of organizing the traditional "Romano Mulantintschago" in Unterwart and thus presenting the Roma culture to the public and making it visible.
A long tradition
The Roma Ball has been a fixture in the Burgenland calendar of events for 32 years. At the same time, it is an expression of the cultural identity of the Roma ethnic group. Non-Roma took the opportunity to find out more about the ethnic group in a great atmosphere.
On Saturday, the ball was accompanied by music from the Oberwart Roma music groups, the Leon Berger Band and Romano Rath, as well as Bela & Laci from Hungary, the Post Meridiem Band and the Hungarian dance group from Unterwart. There was also an impressive musical performance by the newly formed band Romantic Death. There was music, dancing, singing and laughter until the early hours of the morning.
Lucy and Elias as the royal couple
As always, the coronation of the Roma King and Queen was a special highlight. This year, the extremely witty presenter Adi Gussak jun. invited two Horvaths onto the stage: Lucy and Elias could not hide their joy at this special honor! Incidentally, the two can carry the title until next year's ball - just as Alisha Unger and Steven Karolyi did until Saturday. The event was supported by the Austrian Federal Chancellery.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
