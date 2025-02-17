Coronation: Long live the new royal couple!

Lucy and Elias as the royal couple

As always, the coronation of the Roma King and Queen was a special highlight. This year, the extremely witty presenter Adi Gussak jun. invited two Horvaths onto the stage: Lucy and Elias could not hide their joy at this special honor! Incidentally, the two can carry the title until next year's ball - just as Alisha Unger and Steven Karolyi did until Saturday. The event was supported by the Austrian Federal Chancellery.