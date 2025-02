Ancelotti hopes for Alaba’s return against Man City

Spanish media had originally stated that Alaba would be out for two to three weeks. Real will be looking to secure their place in the round of 16 against City next Wednesday. Alaba could also be called up for Austria's upcoming matches against Serbia in the play-off for promotion to League A of the Nations League. The ÖFB team will play the first leg of the relegation play-off at home on March 20, followed by the second leg on March 23.