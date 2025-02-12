Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

From 1897 to 1921

The postcard as social media from back then

Nachrichten
12.02.2025 11:00

Do you still write postcards? It was quite normal in the last century. Evelyn Fertl, archivist at the Provincial Archives, has written a book about postcards from 1897 to 1921. 

0 Kommentare

Warm greetings, kisses and hand-kisses - the illustrated postcard in the German-West Hungarian-Burgenland region. This is the name of the book, in which Evelyn Fertl provides an insight into the messages of the card writers, analyzes them and highlights the social functions of postcards.

She herself began working on this topic in 2017. The reason: she was due to give a lecture at the Mogersdorf symposium. "I thought about writing something about picture postcards and in the course of my research I realized that there was actually nothing about the texts," she says. It wasn't until around 2010 that researchers started to look into them. Before that, the focus was more on photos and film footage. "It is also very interesting to analyze the texts," says Fertl. She has discovered a lot in her research. On the one hand, postcards used to be exactly what social media is today. "They were used to show that I'm on vacation here and there. They were just as much a means of self-expression as Facebook, Insta or WhatsApp are today," she explains. But they were also used to place orders. "For example, to run errands or send money," says the historian.

Particularly interesting for her: You get an insight into the life of the little man. After all, it is usually the upper classes or the nobility from whom things have been preserved and researched. 102 postcards are printed in full in the book, and there are text excerpts from more than 1000 others. Order the book from the Provincial Archives on 02682/ 600-2351.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Charlotte Barbara Titz
Charlotte Barbara Titz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf