The postcard as social media from back then

She herself began working on this topic in 2017. The reason: she was due to give a lecture at the Mogersdorf symposium. "I thought about writing something about picture postcards and in the course of my research I realized that there was actually nothing about the texts," she says. It wasn't until around 2010 that researchers started to look into them. Before that, the focus was more on photos and film footage. "It is also very interesting to analyze the texts," says Fertl. She has discovered a lot in her research. On the one hand, postcards used to be exactly what social media is today. "They were used to show that I'm on vacation here and there. They were just as much a means of self-expression as Facebook, Insta or WhatsApp are today," she explains. But they were also used to place orders. "For example, to run errands or send money," says the historian.