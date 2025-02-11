Turkish man has a sausage stand:
“I don’t make kebabs, I serve Bosna”
Ahmed Öztürk has been running the Schmankerleck at Südbahnhofmarkt for eleven years - 14 hours a day, and with passion. The "Krone" visited the 56-year-old at his stall to find out why he was looking for skyscrapers and why his hangover is responsible for the long days.
The Schmankerleck at Südbahnhofmarkt is well frequented. Ahmet Öztürk cooks a lunch menu three times a week. Lasagne, meatballs, hash brown dumplings. "I put something hearty on the plate," laughs the Turkish-born chef, who has been in Austria since 1989. "My dad was a migrant worker, felt alone here and brought my mom, my three siblings and me. I come from Ankara, a city that is four times bigger than Vienna, a metropolis that lives 24 hours a day. I came to Linz looking for the skyscrapers," laughs the 56-year-old, who quickly fell in love with his new home and has had Austrian citizenship for 30 years. "One Sunday, my dad showed us around Linz. We went to the main square and there were no people anywhere. My dad said: 'Austrians are hard-working people, they work during the week and rest at the weekend'," says Öztürk.
14 hours a day in the snack bar
He has been running the Schmankerleck for eleven years. "I don't make kebabs, I make bosna," laughs the native Turk - six times a week. "I'm in the snack bar at six in the morning, that's when the first guests come in and get a coffee. The official opening hours are from nine to eight," winks Öztürk. His hangover ensures that he is in his store so early in the morning. "He wakes me up and then I don't have to stress and can prepare the food," laughs the snack bar owner, taking a hearty bite of his Boer sausage. He doesn't serve kebabs. "Bosna simply goes down best with my guests. And mine too."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.