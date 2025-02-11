“I don’t make kebabs, I serve Bosna”

The Schmankerleck at Südbahnhofmarkt is well frequented. Ahmet Öztürk cooks a lunch menu three times a week. Lasagne, meatballs, hash brown dumplings. "I put something hearty on the plate," laughs the Turkish-born chef, who has been in Austria since 1989. "My dad was a migrant worker, felt alone here and brought my mom, my three siblings and me. I come from Ankara, a city that is four times bigger than Vienna, a metropolis that lives 24 hours a day. I came to Linz looking for the skyscrapers," laughs the 56-year-old, who quickly fell in love with his new home and has had Austrian citizenship for 30 years. "One Sunday, my dad showed us around Linz. We went to the main square and there were no people anywhere. My dad said: 'Austrians are hard-working people, they work during the week and rest at the weekend'," says Öztürk.