Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Turkish man has a sausage stand:

“I don’t make kebabs, I serve Bosna”

Nachrichten
11.02.2025 13:00

Ahmed Öztürk has been running the Schmankerleck at Südbahnhofmarkt for eleven years - 14 hours a day, and with passion. The "Krone" visited the 56-year-old at his stall to find out why he was looking for skyscrapers and why his hangover is responsible for the long days.

0 Kommentare

The Schmankerleck at Südbahnhofmarkt is well frequented. Ahmet Öztürk cooks a lunch menu three times a week. Lasagne, meatballs, hash brown dumplings. "I put something hearty on the plate," laughs the Turkish-born chef, who has been in Austria since 1989. "My dad was a migrant worker, felt alone here and brought my mom, my three siblings and me. I come from Ankara, a city that is four times bigger than Vienna, a metropolis that lives 24 hours a day. I came to Linz looking for the skyscrapers," laughs the 56-year-old, who quickly fell in love with his new home and has had Austrian citizenship for 30 years. "One Sunday, my dad showed us around Linz. We went to the main square and there were no people anywhere. My dad said: 'Austrians are hard-working people, they work during the week and rest at the weekend'," says Öztürk.

The native Turk spends 14 hours a day in his store. (Bild: Werner Kerschbaummayr/TEAM FOTOKERSCHI / WERNER KERSCHBAUMMAYR)
The native Turk spends 14 hours a day in his store.
(Bild: Werner Kerschbaummayr/TEAM FOTOKERSCHI / WERNER KERSCHBAUMMAYR)

14 hours a day in the snack bar
He has been running the Schmankerleck for eleven years. "I don't make kebabs, I make bosna," laughs the native Turk - six times a week. "I'm in the snack bar at six in the morning, that's when the first guests come in and get a coffee. The official opening hours are from nine to eight," winks Öztürk. His hangover ensures that he is in his store so early in the morning. "He wakes me up and then I don't have to stress and can prepare the food," laughs the snack bar owner, taking a hearty bite of his Boer sausage. He doesn't serve kebabs. "Bosna simply goes down best with my guests. And mine too."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Vera Lischka
Vera Lischka
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf