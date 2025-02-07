“Guilty as charged”

More crime, please

Perchtold-Stefan's next goal is a long-term study on the topic: "We want to observe how experience and behavior, the sense of security, aggressiveness and the handling of emotions develop over the years." The "Horror as creative emotion regulation" project therefore primarily aims to clarify the long-term effects of true crime consumption. The psychologist wants to investigate whether these might even be positive in terms of coping with anxiety and stress over a period of two years. The empirical study is scheduled to start in 2026 and will follow both crime fans and non-fans in order to be able to identify, compare and analyze the effects of regular brain scans in the best possible way.