Lower league footballer becomes a coveted TV starlet
"It was like a paid graduation trip with a camera," grins Neusiedl defender Daniel Fischer, who took part in the reality show "Match in Paradise" on Crete and is now the talk of the town. The 27-year-old now has 19,000 followers on Instagram and can imagine a future in other TV formats.
Palm trees, beach, sea and a bunch of gorgeous single ladies in a luxury villa. Sounds a lot more appealing compared to slobbery stubbies and sweaty teammates. That's probably what Daniel Fischer thought. He plays in the Eastern Football League near Neusiedl and became a budding TV starlet on the dating format "Match in Paradise" (available on "JOYN", from February 12 on ATV).
"I didn't follow my social media channels that much, but it's already become more than that," says the 27-year-old, apparently still unaware of how much his popularity has grown.
He currently has 19,000 followers on Instagram. They probably won't all be Neusiedl fans, will they? "Yes, there are a few thousand more," the Brucker corrects with a laugh after a quick search.
"Getting off very well so far"
He is just as likeable in front of the camera on Crete. "I'm also approached in everyday life and take photos with people. The feedback is consistently positive." In his own environment too. The reason: "I've come off quite well in the episodes so far, especially compared to others."
Nevertheless, his teammates have him on the scoop. "Of course, the odd bit of banter goes his way," winks Neusiedl snapper Daniel Markl. "I can't do anything with programs like that. But everyone should do what they want."
Future remains open
The success proves the neo-reality star right. Even before the TV broadcast, "JOYN" was already enjoying top viewing figures. Fischer laughs: "It was like a paid graduation trip with a camera." Which whets the appetite for more. "I'll be 100% with the team until the summer, then I'll have to make a decision."
