Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

19,000 followers!

Lower league footballer becomes a coveted TV starlet

Nachrichten
29.01.2025 17:00

"It was like a paid graduation trip with a camera," grins Neusiedl defender Daniel Fischer, who took part in the reality show "Match in Paradise" on Crete and is now the talk of the town. The 27-year-old now has 19,000 followers on Instagram and can imagine a future in other TV formats. 

0 Kommentare

Palm trees, beach, sea and a bunch of gorgeous single ladies in a luxury villa. Sounds a lot more appealing compared to slobbery stubbies and sweaty teammates. That's probably what Daniel Fischer thought. He plays in the Eastern Football League near Neusiedl and became a budding TV starlet on the dating format "Match in Paradise" (available on "JOYN", from February 12 on ATV).

Fischer was looking for the love of his life in Crete (Bild: (©JOYN bzw ©JOYN/Clemens Sigel)
Fischer was looking for the love of his life in Crete
(Bild: (©JOYN bzw ©JOYN/Clemens Sigel)

"I didn't follow my social media channels that much, but it's already become more than that," says the 27-year-old, apparently still unaware of how much his popularity has grown.

Sonnyboy Daniel Fischer (Bild: (©JOYN bzw ©JOYN/Clemens Sigel)
Sonnyboy Daniel Fischer
(Bild: (©JOYN bzw ©JOYN/Clemens Sigel)

He currently has 19,000 followers on Instagram. They probably won't all be Neusiedl fans, will they? "Yes, there are a few thousand more," the Brucker corrects with a laugh after a quick search.

"Getting off very well so far"
He is just as likeable in front of the camera on Crete. "I'm also approached in everyday life and take photos with people. The feedback is consistently positive." In his own environment too. The reason: "I've come off quite well in the episodes so far, especially compared to others."

Daniel didn't miss a beat on "Match in Paradise" (every Monday on JOYN). (Bild: (©JOYN bzw ©JOYN/Clemens Sigel)
Daniel didn't miss a beat on "Match in Paradise" (every Monday on JOYN).
(Bild: (©JOYN bzw ©JOYN/Clemens Sigel)

Nevertheless, his teammates have him on the scoop. "Of course, the odd bit of banter goes his way," winks Neusiedl snapper Daniel Markl. "I can't do anything with programs like that. But everyone should do what they want."

Future remains open
The success proves the neo-reality star right. Even before the TV broadcast, "JOYN" was already enjoying top viewing figures. Fischer laughs: "It was like a paid graduation trip with a camera." Which whets the appetite for more. "I'll be 100% with the team until the summer, then I'll have to make a decision." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Dorian Seistock
Dorian Seistock
Porträt von Christopher Thor
Christopher Thor
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf