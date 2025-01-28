Starting soon
Original wine campaign: “Win a winemaker!”
Wein-Burgenland is attracting a lot of attention with a promising campaign. Under the slogan "Win a winemaker", a winemaker can be won for a personal family celebration, a graduation party or a company event - including the respective range of exquisite samples.
The current launch of this original annual social media campaign is still taking place behind the scenes. As a first step, all wineries in Burgenland will be informed about the carefully considered plans.
A stage for wine enjoyment
"With this unique campaign, we want to put our winegrowers and their work more in the spotlight," explains Christian Zechmeister, Managing Director of the Wine Burgenland Team and Wine Tourism. The registration of businesses has only just begun.
Kick-off event in March
The initiative has been a resounding success. "In the first hour, 30 winegrowers had already expressed their interest and registered," says Zechmeister happily. The official kick-off event for the remarkable "Win a Winzer" campaign will take place on March 21. From then on, participants from all over Austria will have the chance to win a Burgenland winegrower every week as part of an online prize draw.
"A special experience"
The winemaker will then pay a visit to the lucky winner within a year and serve his or her fine wines. "Winemakers are not only introduced, but also experience very special moments together with the winners," emphasizes Herbert Oschep, chairman of the umbrella marketing organization Wein-Burgenland.
With a bit of luck
The winning group should consist of a minimum of six and a maximum of 20 people. The winemaker should be able to help decide on the appropriate wine selection for company events, special celebrations or an event in private rooms - after all, he is the professional of good taste.
The winemaker can decide in advance on the federal states and the type of celebration that are within his reach and come into question. After that, it's just a matter of luck!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
