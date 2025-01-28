Original wine campaign: “Win a winemaker!”

Kick-off event in March

The initiative has been a resounding success. "In the first hour, 30 winegrowers had already expressed their interest and registered," says Zechmeister happily. The official kick-off event for the remarkable "Win a Winzer" campaign will take place on March 21. From then on, participants from all over Austria will have the chance to win a Burgenland winegrower every week as part of an online prize draw.