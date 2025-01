Preview with Sweetlife and without a sore throat

Virtuoso crossover artist of the voice

Carinthian Anna Anderluh is a virtuoso crosser of vocal boundaries, as we have known since last year's Picknick concert. We are delighted that the singer-songwriter is returning to the CS this year with her free-fall a cappella quartet "HALS" and her new album. The best thing about it: on July 29, both quartets will play together under the title: "Free Fall into Sweetlife" (tickets: 04242/28100).