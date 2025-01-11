Vienna, Lower Austria & Burgenland
Animals in search of a home
Every day, many dogs, cats and small animals end up in the rescue centers of animal shelters. They all deserve a second chance to find a home with loving owners and to go through thick and thin with them. Every week, we present furry friends who are looking for a new home.
Herd protection mix Apollon (three years old) impresses with his open-minded character. This gentle giant is waiting for a home with a large property to look after him and steadfast owners who have experience in handling this breed. If you are interested, please call 0680/152 36 21.
Riko and Rena (three years old) are looking for a cuddly forever home together with the possibility of going outside. If you are interested, please call 0664/401 33 81
Tom (six months old) and Lara (seven months old) are available together or with a cat already living in the household. If you would like to meet these lovely paws, please call 0664/401 33 81.
Linus and Ria (four years old) need time to build up trust at the beginning. The two are inseparable, so they are looking for a home together with the possibility of outdoor access. If you are interested, please call 0664/401 33 81.
Labrador Twinny (four years old) is friendly towards people, dogs and cats. We are looking for an adventurous family who would like to experience many more adventures with this lovely furry friend. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Adora (two years old) is a reserved cat who needs time to settle in. As soon as she gets to know people better, she can be enticed with food. We are looking for a quiet, single cat in an apartment. If you are interested, please contact katzenvergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 52.
Lucky (four years old) is very fond of people and tolerates dogs. The barking French Bulldog male dog still has to learn to stay alone step by step. He is looking for a home away from the city. Anyone interested should contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Mulan (two years old) has to be given away with a heavy heart. The active fur nose loves ball games. We are looking for adventurous, experienced dog owners who enjoy doing activities together. Interested parties should call 0660/328 50 50.
Mongrel Dolly (nine months old) loves to run around in the meadows. The good-natured dog is looking for sporty, experienced owners who would like to experience many more adventures with her. If you are interested, please call 0650/380 38 21.
Louie enjoys cuddly places in the house as well as the sun in the garden or on the balcony. We are looking for a home with a compatible cat for this cuddly, three-year-old tomcat. If he is kept as an only cat, he needs a lot of attention from his humans. This trusting cat also needs daily medication. Cat lovers who would like to get to know Louie should call 0660/411 00 63.
Benny and Lucy (six years old) unfortunately had to say goodbye to their owner. The friendly mongrels are looking for a cuddly home together with patient dog owners. If you are interested, please call 0660/236 21 15.
Engelbert is a skeptical dog who needs time to build up trust with new people and to allow petting and cuddles. If approached or touched too quickly, he may snap. The two-year-old male loves search games and long walks. His new owners should be prepared to continue working with him with patience and perseverance. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Dino (5) is a friendly, energetic dog who approaches people openly. He occasionally shows skepticism at first and barks at some people, but quickly thaws out and shows off his cheerful nature. He needs both physical and mental exercise as he learns quickly and loves search games and new tricks. Dino wears a muzzle without any problems, is house-trained and knows basic commands. It is not yet clear whether he can stay alone or ride in a car or public transport. When it comes to dog encounters, sympathy is the deciding factor, although the five-year-old four-legged friend gets on better with bitches. In any case, Dino successfully takes part in social walks. We are looking for active dog owners who will support him and give him a stable home. Anyone interested should contact 01/734 110 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Two-year-old rabbit boy Wikki was found in a transport box next to a garbage can. Fortunately, he was unharmed and can now move into a new loving home. Wikki is looking forward to becoming part of an existing rabbit family or moving out of TierQuarTier Vienna with a suitable partner animal. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Shepherd mix Albert (ten months old) did not have an easy start. The affectionate male dog is waiting for a loving forever home with active dog owners who enjoy training together. If you are interested, please call 0664/127 66 03.
Herkules (eight years old) did not have an easy start in life. The strong mixed-breed dog is cheerful and sociable. In the beginning, however, he needs a little time to build up trust. He loves to run around in the meadows and is happy to be kept busy. Who will this active male find happiness with? If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Shorty and Sigi (seven years old) are a cozy rabbit duo. They were found running free. Both have now recovered from the shock and are ready for a new start. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Joyce (three years old) is a friendly dog who loves any kind of attention. She needs time to build up trust with strangers at first. We are looking for active owners who would like to experience many more adventures with her. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
The lively dachshund-mix dog Agi (four years old) is friendly towards people - but small children should not live in her future home. Agi is very stressed at the shelter, she behaves in an exemplary manner on walks with other dogs, but is bitchy in direct contact. She still needs to be trained to stay alone. We are looking for a home in the countryside for this lively dog. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Born in 2018, Wulfi is a very sweet and lively tomcat. He loves attention from his humans and doesn't want to leave their side. This cuddly velvet paw is very active and needs to be kept busy. He is looking for a single home where he does not have to share attention. If you are interested, please contact katzenvergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 52.
Mixed-breed dog Summy (one year old) is friendly towards people, but needs a longer period of getting to know them to overcome her insecurity. She gets on well with other dogs. As it is not yet possible to put a harness on her and take her for a walk, we are looking for a quiet home in the countryside with an escape-proof garden, alongside a confident dog. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Due to a change in life circumstances, Lyusya (two years old) has to be relinquished with a heavy heart. The lively lady dog is looking for an individual place with active, experienced dog owners. If you are interested, please call 0677/629 063 22.
Clara (one year old) is very affectionate and cuddly and gets on well with other dogs. We are looking for a forever home on the outskirts of the city for this cuddly nose. Anyone interested should contact 0699/166 040 74 or hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Pippin - seven years old - is full of energy and zest for action. The friendly, bright male dog shows his funny and lively side with people he knows. Cuddles and snuggles are also a must. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierquartier.at or 01/734 110 20.
Rosine (2), came to TierQuarTier Vienna with three other guinea pigs because her owner passed away. She is now looking forward to a new home with a loving guinea pig family. Rosine was found to have a circumferentially enlarged abdomen, whereupon ovarian cysts (=cysts on the ovaries) were detected. These need to be checked regularly by a vet as they can lead to health problems. If you are interested, please contact kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at or 01/734 110 20.
Ella is a bright, lively dog who is not yet able to fully assess her strength. She always greets her caretakers very exuberantly and you have to bring a certain amount of steadfastness with you. The four-year-old sniffer is very friendly and cuddly with people she knows. She is very skeptical of strangers and takes a long time to get to know them. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierquartier.at or 01/734 110 20.
Adora the cat (two years old) is shy and likes to keep to herself. The lovely velvet paw is waiting for a quiet single place with owners who will not crowd her and give her time to settle in. If you are interested, please contact us on 0699/166 040 52 or katzenvergabe@tierschutz-austria.at
Gulasch (one year old) is an uncomplicated and sweet companion. The Pekingese mix is people and dog friendly. We are looking for a loving home with active owners for this sweet guy. If you are interested, please contact us on 0699/166 040 74 or hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Caspar - born in 2019 - likes to cuddle with familiar people and is very attached to his caregiver. He is afraid of dogs as he has been bitten in the past. In order for the little mixed-breed male to live a stress-free life, he needs a single place on the outskirts of the city. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/16 60 40 74.
Shy on the one hand, curious and playful on the other - that's Grey. Born in 2023, the velvet paw definitely needs a second cat in her new home with whom she can cuddle and play. If you are interested, please contact katzenvergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/16 60 40 52.
After some initial skepticism, Marley is now dog-friendly and people-friendly. Born in 2023, the energetic American Staffordshire Terrier male still wants to learn a lot in training and needs a place to live outside the city. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/16 60 40 74.
Granny - a friendly senior with her own charm who always likes to be part of the action. She is always open to people, especially when treats are involved. Anyone interested in the twelve-year-old sniffer should contact hundevergabe@tierquartier.at or 01/734 110 20.
Biscuit is waiting for a loving and species-appropriate place to live. The seven-month-old male rabbit is curious, active and happy to have enough space to hop around, dig and explore. As rabbits are very social animals, we would like to find a home for Biscuit where he already lives with other rabbits of his own species or where he can be placed with another rabbit. If you are interested, please contact us at kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at or 01/734 110 20.
With her humorous nature, Luna spreads a lot of joy and takes all hearts by storm. The ten-year-old senior dog does not want to miss out on cuddles and small treats in between. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierquartier.at or 01/734 110 20.
Maroni (six years old) is an extraordinary dog with unique needs. This lovely mongrel is longing for a sensitive family that offers him security and clear structures. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierquartier.at or 01/734 110 20.
Archie the rabbit (six months old) was found running loose on the street. The cute rodent is now looking for a species-appropriate forever home with a suitable partner. If you are interested, please contact kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at or 01/734 110 20.
Mongrel Espo (two years old) needs time at the beginning to build up trust. His passion is long walks. He is looking for a cuddly place with calm, experienced owners. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierquartier.at or 01/734 110 20
Balou - four years old - is curious and loves to cuddle. Bandit, on the other hand - he is five years old - is a little reserved at first and needs time to allow cuddles. The two inseparable cats are waiting for a quiet, child-free home. If you are interested, please call 0660/348 98 63.
Adele (left in the picture) and her brother Bodi (9 months old) are still unsure of strangers. These lovely sniffer noses - they can also be given out individually to a confident second dog - need experienced dog owners who can show them the good things in life and do lots of things with them. If you are interested, please call 0664/422 15 61.
Eight adorable puppies (four months old) are waiting for a cuddly home at the Schandl boarding kennel. Responsible, experienced owners who would like to get to know these bright little rascals should contact us on 0664/283 00 23 or www.tierpension-schandl.at.
The cheerful rabbit troop Pauschi, Flauschi, Balu and Frodo live at the Assisi farm in Stockerau. They are looking for a new flat share with an outdoor enclosure. The long-eared animals are between 1.5 and 3 years old, neutered and already a close-knit group. They would therefore prefer to move out together and spend the rest of their lives with loving people. If you are interested, please contact us on 0660/348 98 63 or office@tierschutzverein.at.
Bonny (eight years old) is people-friendly, very affectionate and enjoys lots of cuddles. She gets on well with other dogs, but would like to be the lone princess in her future home. As she has not known much in her previous life, we are looking for a place with a garden for her. If you are interested, please contact us on 0699/166 040 74 or hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
The active male dog Benni (six years old) has to be given away with a heavy heart. The four-legged friend would be very happy to meet sporty, experienced dog owners who enjoy training together. Interested parties please call 0676/407 86 45.
Luka - born in 2021 - is a very active cat, but not an animal to cuddle. Due to a recurring painful eye infection, the affected eye unfortunately had to be removed. Fortunately, this lively feline is now much more balanced and loves to be stroked. However, she needs space and fixed play times as she gets bored quickly. We are looking for a childless, single cat in an apartment. If you are interested, please contact us on 0699/166 040 52 or katzenvergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
The Siberian Husky seniors Sandy and Lotta (born in 2012 and 2014) - mother and daughter - have unfortunately recently lost their home. The elderly sleuths used to live together with six cats and grandchildren under one roof. The two of them like to travel in the car, know the basic signals, are friendly to people, dogs, cats and children. They love going for walks and swimming. We are urgently looking for a foster home or permanent home with a garden on the quiet outskirts of town or in the countryside for these inseparable, lovely dogs. If you are interested, please contact us on 0699/166 040 74 or hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Max (six years old) and Sindy (fifteen years old) had to say goodbye to their owner. The inseparable duo are looking for a loving home with a family with a garden - who would like to experience many more adventures with them. If you are interested, please contact 0664/283 00 23 or www.tierpension-schandl.at.
At fifteen years old,Pippi is looking for a place of mercy. She likes it quiet and enjoys being stroked on her human's lap. A single place in an apartment without outdoor access would be best for Pipi (leukosis positive). The cat needs daily medication, but she takes it without any problems. If you are interested, please call 0680/150 77 27.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.