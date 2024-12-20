It could take a long time
Twelve-page objection: Jost fights indoor swimming pool
Nobody expected this: The objection period for the planned indoor swimming pool on Klagenfurt's Südring expires on December 28, and now former head of the city council Peter Jost has lodged an objection. It is twelve pages long. "And Jost knows all about the subject matter," say those affected.
Everything seemed to be going well with the expensive indoor pool construction on the Südring; there was no opposition at the construction hearing last Tuesday. Now, however, Peter Jost is ready to strike again. The former municipal director submitted a twelve-page objection a few days before the end of the objection period.
Although the 66-year-old lives in Krumpendorf, he is very familiar with the plans and owns a plot of land nearby. "He was already involved in the construction of the soccer stadium and knows every meter of the site," says an official from the local council.
Everyone knows that Jost, a lawyer, never comes away empty-handed in court, which is why everyone is afraid of the appeal. Because it could delay the construction. Perhaps the variant in the existing leisure center of the Pletzer family, which is located on the Südring right next to the building site for the indoor pool, will be chosen after all. The builders of the Parndorf leisure center would build an indoor pool with a 50-meter pool and slide there for 35 million euros.
Peter Jost did not want to reveal much about it: "I am a private individual and have actually submitted the long objection. Now the Federal Administrative Court, which is responsible for this in the second instance, will decide. I don't want to say anything about the content of the appeal."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.