Prevention tips
Twilight burglars are in high season: tips!
Brazen burglars have struck several times throughout Carinthia in the past few days - usually at dusk when their victims are not at home. Recently, however, one perpetrator was caught by surprise. The police provide prevention tips and rules of conduct.
The 81-year-old pensioner froze when she came home in the early evening and saw a burglar jumping out of a window of her house in Klagenfurt. The woman immediately alerted the police - but the criminal had already left with the stolen jewelry. On the same day, at almost the same time, burglars struck at dusk in a house in Poggersdorf. At the same time, burglars ransacked an apartment in Klagenfurt.
Due to the current series of coups, the police would like to point out that the so-called "twilight burglaries" are back in season - and usually strike between 4 and 9 pm. When they assume that nobody is at home. "The perpetrators use every opportunity available to them to get into the home: They force open patio doors, windows and cellar entrances, use ladders or garden furniture as entry aids," warns the executive.
Prevention tips
- Close windows and patio and balcony doors, even if you are only going away for a short time
- Use timers and motion detectors for indoor and outdoor lighting
- Good neighborly relations and mutual help can prevent burglaries.
- Report anything suspicious to the police!
- Ladders, garden furniture and tools lying around can be handy helpers for burglars. Keep them locked away inside the house.
Behavior in the event of contact with the perpetrator
- Give the impression that you are not alone! Call out a name - for example: "Helmut, do you hear that?"
- Switch on the light
- Allow the perpetrator to escape and do not stand in their way
- Memorize as many details as possible of the perpetrator's appearance
- Call the police on 133 and pass on information about the number of perpetrators and direction of escape and keep in contact with the police by telephone!
Do not falsify the evidence
Also particularly important: If you have been the victim of a burglary, alert the police immediately and do not change or touch anything at the scene of the crime. So as not to falsify the evidence!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.