Always at 5 pm

Euregio avalanche report starts new season

Nachrichten
05.12.2024 13:00

Comprehensive information on the current avalanche situation every day: from Friday, the Euregio Avalanche Report will start its seventh winter season in Tyrol and South Tyrol. Depending on snow conditions, Trentino is expected to follow next week.

Forecasts on the avalanche situation for the following 24 hours in the respective target region will be made available at www.lawinen.report at 5 pm each day. The Euregio Avalanche Report is produced jointly by the avalanche warning services of the three Euregio countries. The report is available in seven languages, including German, Italian and English.

Last season alone, the avalanche report recorded a total of five million hits.

Zitat Icon

The high number of hits last season shows that the population attaches great importance to comprehensive and well-prepared information for safe tour planning.

(Bild: Manuel Schwaiger)

Astrid Mair

Bild: Manuel Schwaiger

Also available via app
From this season, additional weather maps will provide users with further information for planning a tour. The Euregio Avalanche Report can also be accessed or subscribed to via social media and the "Lawine Tirol" and "SnowSafe" apps. 

"The high number of hits last season shows that the population attaches great importance to comprehensive and well-prepared information for safe tour planning. I am convinced that the professional work of the avalanche warning service can prevent numerous potential accidents," appeals Astrid Mair, Member of the Provincial Council for Safety, to all winter sports enthusiasts to make use of the information on offer

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Tiroler Krone
Tiroler Krone
