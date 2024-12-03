“I can give something back to Austria”

It was just over a year ago that you had to leave the dressing room. How do you look back on it today?

It really hurt, it took me a long time to get over it. For me, it was as if my heart had been ripped out. I felt partly responsible for the relegation and had remorse about it for a long time. But I have come to terms with the past. Now I can give something back and I will try everything possible to get the club and the team back on the road to success.