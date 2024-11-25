Vorteilswelt
School in the old days

Simple, but beautiful! A teacher remembers

25.11.2024 17:00

These are wonderful stories from a passionate teacher. As a young teacher in the 1960s, Tyrolean Lisi Sternat was given a position in Inneralpbach. She described everyday life in the valley to the "Krone".  

"When I introduced myself to principal Silvester Zellner as a young teacher at Inneralpbach elementary school in 1965, I had no idea how I would grow to love the coming school years," Lisi Sternat (then Mittner) begins her memories. 

Gymnastics lessons in nature. The children clearly enjoyed tobogganing. (Bild: Archiv Sternat)
Gymnastics lessons in nature. The children clearly enjoyed tobogganing.
It was the beginning of a great love affair - with the children, with the landscape, with teaching under the simplest of conditions. Lessons were held at the "Hanser" in Luegergraben. A schoolhouse made of wood. Quaint, but without comfort. "Open toilets, oil stoves in the classes and Hanser-Hedwig kept an eye on the school," says Sternat, describing everyday school life back then. It was simple, but nice. 

If the weather permitted, lessons were moved outside. (Bild: Archiv Sternat)
If the weather permitted, lessons were moved outside.
Nevertheless, there was great joy when the community started building a new school. "After the opening, we felt really at home with our three class teachers," says Sternat, expressing great gratitude for the simple comforts. However, the children and their teachers were also privileged to have the beautiful natural surroundings right on their doorstep.

Retired teacher Lisi Sternat has many fond memories of the old schoolhouse in Alpbachtal. (Bild: Archiv Sternat)
Retired teacher Lisi Sternat has many fond memories of the old schoolhouse in Alpbachtal.
"When the weather allowed, we held our handicraft lessons outside and enjoyed the view towards the Inntal valley," she says. Even today, she is often approached by former pupils. That makes her very happy, Sternat emphasizes. She is happy to share memories with others and says: "I am grateful and wish every young teacher that they can have as many positive experiences in a rural school as I did."

