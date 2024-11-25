School in the old days
Simple, but beautiful! A teacher remembers
These are wonderful stories from a passionate teacher. As a young teacher in the 1960s, Tyrolean Lisi Sternat was given a position in Inneralpbach. She described everyday life in the valley to the "Krone".
"When I introduced myself to principal Silvester Zellner as a young teacher at Inneralpbach elementary school in 1965, I had no idea how I would grow to love the coming school years," Lisi Sternat (then Mittner) begins her memories.
It was the beginning of a great love affair - with the children, with the landscape, with teaching under the simplest of conditions. Lessons were held at the "Hanser" in Luegergraben. A schoolhouse made of wood. Quaint, but without comfort. "Open toilets, oil stoves in the classes and Hanser-Hedwig kept an eye on the school," says Sternat, describing everyday school life back then. It was simple, but nice.
Nevertheless, there was great joy when the community started building a new school. "After the opening, we felt really at home with our three class teachers," says Sternat, expressing great gratitude for the simple comforts. However, the children and their teachers were also privileged to have the beautiful natural surroundings right on their doorstep.
"When the weather allowed, we held our handicraft lessons outside and enjoyed the view towards the Inntal valley," she says. Even today, she is often approached by former pupils. That makes her very happy, Sternat emphasizes. She is happy to share memories with others and says: "I am grateful and wish every young teacher that they can have as many positive experiences in a rural school as I did."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.