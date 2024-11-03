Vorteilswelt
Win stays

Take a vacation in Upper Austria together with folkshilfe

Nachrichten
03.11.2024 05:00

Have you heard about the exclusive folkshilfe hut tour? No tickets, only winners get to enjoy four special concerts. And four other "Krone" winners now have the chance to win a vacation in the tour stop regions. Play along right here!

Under the title "Owa vom Gas", Upper Austria Tourism and four ski regions are organizing particularly intimate concerts with the band folkshilfe, for which there are no tickets to buy, only to win.

Four exclusive concerts for winners only. (Bild: Christoph Thorwartl)
Four exclusive concerts for winners only.
(Bild: Christoph Thorwartl)

It's worth taking a look at the current competition! Four lucky winners now also have the chance to win vacations in the tour stop regions HinterstoderHochfichtFeuerkogel and Dachstein West.

What awaits you

2 nights for 2 people at the 4* Landhotel Stockerwirt in Hinterstoder incl. breakfast from 20-22.12.2024
2 nights for 2 people at the Hotel Böhmerwaldhof incl. breakfast, 2-day ski passes and access to the VIP all-you-can-drink bar from 20-22.12.2024
2 nights for 2 people at La Sonett in Gmunden incl. breakfast, 3-day ski tickets from 16-18.01.2025 or 17-19.01.2025 (extra night on request)
2 nights for 2 people and their own children at the Familux Hotel Dachsteinkönig incl. all-inclusive services, ski passes for 1 day for 2 adults and 2 children from 17-19.01.2025

Take part and win
And of course the holidaymakers will also be delighted to receive tickets for the folkshilfe hut tour. Simply select your desired vacation in the form below, enter your dates and you will be entered into the prize draw. You can take part until November 14 (9 am). All information at: oberoesterreich.at/folkshilfe.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

