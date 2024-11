Freiburg vs. Mainz – LIVE from 3.30 pm

Julian Schuster: "We can always adapt to the opponent's system and, like Mainz, play in a back three. Mainz have not lost three times away from home recently, winning twice. That says a lot about their qualities. It starts when you look at the touchline, the work they do there says it all. We'll come up against a team that will do everything it can to make life as difficult as possible for us. They defend as a collective."