Discussion about Wanner
ÖFB or DFB? “He won’t get any advice from me”
ÖFB or DFB? Paul Wanner is currently spoiled for choice. The 18-year-old high-flyer is being courted intensively and will soon be playing for the German U21 national team for the first time. That is not yet a final decision. Heidenheim coach Frank Schmidt certainly doesn't want to burn his fingers on this hot topic.
"In the end, he has to decide for himself. He has both options, because he has family roots in both countries. I certainly won't influence the choice," Schmidt told Sky. The Heidenheim coach deliberately wants to stay out of the hot topic; he is much more hopeful that Wanner will continue to cause a sensation at club level.
The Bayern loanee has already developed into a key player at Heidenheim. Of course, this has not gone unnoticed. National coach Julian Nagelsmann has also taken notice of the 18-year-old. Although he has not yet called the talent up to the DFB squad, he has made it clear that he wants to plan for the future with Wanner.
Much praise for Wanner
ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick is also making intensive efforts to recruit the midfielder. However, Wanner has not yet accepted an invitation. Instead, the 18-year-old has decided to make his debut for Germany's U21 team. Although this has no bearing on the final decision, a clear trend is emerging.
However, Schmidt cannot completely avoid the subject, as he admits: "Of course I had brief contact with U21 coach Antonio Di Salvo about it. And then I also spoke to Paul about the subject". Above all, however, the coach is happy to have the talent in his team: "What impresses me most is his personality. I think there are few players who, at 18, already have such a clear focus on their approach and their own performance."
