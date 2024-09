“Udo was the highlight of our star nights”

Starnacht organizer Gerfried Zmölnig from IP-Media also remembers this special Udo Jürgens magic: "Udo was already there at the first event in Pörtschach in 2000. I'll never forget that performance - the atmosphere in the arena was indescribable. He took them all with him. To this day, it is definitely one of, if not the highlight of the 25-year Starnacht era."