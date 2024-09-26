Wild escape through Tyrol in a stolen VW bus

Police seen, stepped on the gas

When confronted by the police, the man only stopped briefly, but then continued his journey by "stepping on the gas", as one police officer stated as a witness. A second police officer therefore had to spontaneously "jump to the side", and other road users were also acutely endangered. A short time later, the drive at high speed - the police officer spoke of around 120 to 140 km/h - finally came to an end when a barricade was erected.