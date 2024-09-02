Vorteilswelt
Drama surrounding 22-year-old

Trio crashes down a slope on a quad bike: young man dead

Nachrichten
02.09.2024 08:08

A terrible accident on Sunday evening in the Tyrolean district of Kitzbühel: a young trio came off a forest path on a quad bike in Kirchberg and crashed down a steep slope. While two of the occupants were seriously injured, all help came too late for a 22-year-old local man.

comment0 Kommentare

The tragedy occurred on Sunday evening at around 8 pm. According to the police, two young men aged 22 and 23 and a woman (22) were riding a quad bike on a forest road around 50 meters below the Sonnwendalm. For reasons as yet unknown, the vehicle went over the edge of the road and crashed over the steep embankment.

Zitat Icon

While the vehicle only came to a standstill after about 450 meters, the three occupants were thrown out of the quad bike after about 50 meters.

Die Polizei

All help came too late for the 22-year-old
"While the vehicle only came to a standstill after about 450 meters, the three occupants were thrown out of the quad bike after about 50 meters," the investigators describe. The 22-year-old man suffered extremely serious injuries. Unfortunately, all help came too late for him. He died at the scene of the accident.

The other man and the woman survived the terrible accident. They were taken to hospital in St. Johann with serious injuries.

Accident triggers large-scale operation
Dozens of emergency services were at the scene. These included the fire department, mountain rescue, ambulance service and police. Two emergency helicopters were also deployed.

