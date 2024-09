Hütter’s Monaco team remain unbeaten in the league

"Kevin is hyper-positive," said Still ahead of the game in Monaco. "He was obviously upset that his transfer didn't go through. He's a great guy. I think he's very happy to be here and to continue the adventure with us," said the Belgian. Lens defender Ruben Aguilar explained: "Kevin knows that he can rely on us, he can rely on the club". Danso had expressed his disappointment with the Romans after the transfer fell through.