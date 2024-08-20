Robert Hergovich:
“Dialogue at eye level is very important”
Robert Hergovich, President of the Provincial Parliament, has declared this year the "Year of Democracy". His first interim assessment is very positive.
For Hergovich, the focus is on making the provincial parliament more open. Since the beginning of the year, there has therefore been a new concept for guided tours of the state parliament, which can be conveniently booked online by visitor groups.
From young to old
At the same time, the President of Parliament has also actively approached the Pensioners' Association and the Seniors' Association to encourage the older generation to visit the House. Further invitations were sent to works councils, voluntary organizations and companies. Pupils and apprentices are also a particular focus. "This dialog at eye level is very important for people's trust in democracy," says Hergovich.
Many guided tours of the state parliament
Current figures show that these initiatives are having an impact. In the first half of 2024, there were 2,600 visitors on a total of 96 guided tours of the state parliament. By comparison, there were just under 2,000 visitors on 72 tours in the whole of 2023. "A clear sign that we are on the right track with the opening of Parliament," says Hergovich.
Further plans
He also refers to two other projects: For example, FC Landtag has been active again for a few weeks with soccer players from various parties. In another project, the cabaret duo Flo and Wisch are using satire and humor to address democratic issues in a video series.
Another highlight in the "Year of Democracy" will follow on September 15. The Landhaus is hosting an "Open Day". A youth project will also be launched in September as part of the democracy campaign.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.