Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Robert Hergovich:

“Dialogue at eye level is very important”

Nachrichten
20.08.2024 16:00

Robert Hergovich, President of the Provincial Parliament, has declared this year the "Year of Democracy". His first interim assessment is very positive. 

comment0 Kommentare

For Hergovich, the focus is on making the provincial parliament more open. Since the beginning of the year, there has therefore been a new concept for guided tours of the state parliament, which can be conveniently booked online by visitor groups.

From young to old
At the same time, the President of Parliament has also actively approached the Pensioners' Association and the Seniors' Association to encourage the older generation to visit the House. Further invitations were sent to works councils, voluntary organizations and companies. Pupils and apprentices are also a particular focus. "This dialog at eye level is very important for people's trust in democracy," says Hergovich.

Many guided tours of the state parliament
Current figures show that these initiatives are having an impact. In the first half of 2024, there were 2,600 visitors on a total of 96 guided tours of the state parliament. By comparison, there were just under 2,000 visitors on 72 tours in the whole of 2023. "A clear sign that we are on the right track with the opening of Parliament," says Hergovich.

Further plans
He also refers to two other projects: For example, FC Landtag has been active again for a few weeks with soccer players from various parties. In another project, the cabaret duo Flo and Wisch are using satire and humor to address democratic issues in a video series.

Another highlight in the "Year of Democracy" will follow on September 15. The Landhaus is hosting an "Open Day". A youth project will also be launched in September as part of the democracy campaign.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Philipp Wagner
Philipp Wagner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf