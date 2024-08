With a drinking bottle! Coach shoots down priest

The fuse was short at ATUS Ferlach! They were sent off three times in their 5-1 defeat at home to Velden. After the decisive 3:0 for Velden through Zurga, things really got going. Thinking that the Velden attacker was offside, Ferlach coach Mario Verdel stormed up to the assistant, told him off and was shown a yellow card - yellow-red!