Judo lady is cheered on by “noble fan” in Paris

There is definitely no danger of him getting too close to "Lulu" before her competition in the 63 kilogram class this time. "I'll be sitting in the stands with her and my parents and cheering her on," says the "noble fan", who believes Piovesana is capable of winning a medal. "If she has a day like her Grand Slam victory in Baku this year, where she beat the number one and the number two, anything is possible."