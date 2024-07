What is hard work? Hours should decide!

Clear direction

Now, however, the NÖAAB is taking the helm in this matter: "We must come to a regulation that is based on hours and not days," says chairwoman Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister. Background: Currently, heavy workers are defined as those who perform heavy work 15 days a month without interruption. In the case of 12-hour shifts - such as in the care sector - this figure is hardly reached due to days off in between.